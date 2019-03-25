Poultry producer aims to meat 100% recyclable packaging goal by 2025

A poultry meat producer in Northern Ireland has pledged to use 100% recyclable packaging for its products by 2025.

It is part of Moy Park’s ambitious ‘Remove, Reduce, Recycle and Research’ Strategy, which includes an overall reduction on the usage of packaging by 5% year on year while also increasing the use of recyclable packaging by 5%.

The company intends to work with academics and its supply chain partners to develop sustainable packaging across its product portfolio.

It has also committed to removing avoidable single-use plastics from its offices and restaurants by 2020.

Matt Harris, Moy Park Head of Packaging said: “We have purposely set ambitious, industry leading targets in order to deliver real results that can be felt by our customers and ultimately consumers. To achieve these targets, we’ll be reducing our reliance on plastics, focusing on innovative new packaging, R&D and delivering accurate, clear recycling messages.

“We are committed to developing our business sustainability and we are excited to launch this latest campaign as part of our wider environmental commitments.”

The company reduced its total energy intensity by 4.5% in 2018 and a total of 15% from 2010 base-year emissions following investments in technologies such as LED lighting.