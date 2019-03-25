Savills slashes energy use with behavioral prompts

E.ON has helped Savills cut energy use in one of its offices by more than a quarter.

The estate agent harnessed behavioural science to test how businesses can encourage their employees to reduce consumption without impacting day-to-day business activities.

The four-week experiment compared the behaviour of two sides of the office, with half of the employees getting a series of reminders to prompt responsible energy behaviours such as turning off lights and making sure devices aren’t left on standby, with the other half operating as normal.

The firm says this helps form habits and create social norms where individuals change their behaviour to fit in with the group – this can be achieved though measures such as leaving red and green stickers to indicate who has and hasn’t remembered to turn off their equipment each evening.

It also notes staff should get regular feedback on progress and have set goals to work towards.

Anna Kuzniar, Associate Director at Savills Energy, said: “The results at the end of the four weeks show we can all do more to save energy. We’ll use the results to support our own sustainability targets and to inform our advice to clients.

“With energy prices at an all-time high we know that reducing consumption can make a real difference to a company’s bottom line, as well as to its carbon footprint.”