New 480MW gas plant in Belfast to power half a million homes

A 480MW gas-fired power station that will provide electricity for more than half a million homes and businesses is to be built in Belfast.

Officials at the Department of Infrastructure in Northern Ireland (NI) have issued a ‘notice of opinion’ to approve the combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant planned in the Belfast Harbour Estate.

The Belfast Power Station will be developed by Belfast Power Holdings, a joint venture between Evermore Energy and Crescent Capital, with around 700 jobs expected to be created during the construction period and 50 highly skilled roles when operational.

The company says the proposed power station has been designed by Siemens Energy to “meet and exceed the highest environmental standards”, achieving lower CO2 emissions compared to more traditional forms of power generation.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) latest report revealed global carbon emissions hit a record high last year.