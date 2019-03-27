Infant formula producer to milk energy savings with new sustainable facility

A new facility primarily producing specialised infant formula that will be powered by 100% renewable electricity has been opened in the Netherlands.

Global food company Danone – which owns brands including Aptamil and Nutrilon – said its €240 million (£204m) Nutricia Cujik production plant uses “advanced” environmental technologies coupled with energy efficient manufacturing processes to ensure energy and water consumption as well as carbon emissions are kept to a minimum.

The facility is expected to use 25% less energy, 60% less water and emit 50% less CO2 emissions compared to an older, existing plant it is replacing, while doubling production at full capacity.

Danone also claims the facility is zero-waste as 100% of the rubbish is recovered, including all packaging waste.

At full capacity, the plant is expected to create nearly 500 jobs and produce more than 600 different products for customers.

Veronique Penchienati -Bosetta, Executive Vice President, Danone Specialised Nutrition said: “At Danone, we believe the health of people and the planet are interconnected, as expressed through our company vision ‘One Planet. One Health’.

“Our new Nutricia Cuijk facility is a significant investment towards achieving that vision. At this facility, we’ll be producing food for vulnerable babies; and we’re also doing everything we can to preserve a healthy and clean environment for future generations.”