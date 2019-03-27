OGA launches UK’s first national oil and gas data repository

The Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has launched what is claimed to be the UK’s first national data repository (NDR) for oil and gas.

The NDR aims to help achieve maximum economic recovery of the estimated 20 billion barrels of oil and gas resources, helping unlock new investment and technology and more exploration activity.

The data covers more than 12,500 wellbores, 5,000 seismic surveys and 3,000 pipelines.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry said: “The UK’s oil and gas industry is an integral part of the economy, contributing over £334 billion in taxes while meeting around half of our energy needs.

“The National Data Repository will help position the sector at the front of the data revolution and enable industry to unlock the full potential of the UK Continental Shelf, delivering further energy security, tax revenues and the high paid jobs that are at the centre of our modern Industrial Strategy.”