Renewable energy firm RES boosts services portfolio to 5GW

RES has increased its renewable energy support services portfolio to 5GW with the buyout of REG Power Management’s (RPM) asset management business.

The acquisition includes contracts to manage a portfolio of 43 operational wind and solar energy projects owned by organisations such as BlackRock, John Laing Environment Assets Group and Equitix.

RES CEO Ivor Catto said: “Clients want to maximise production of clean electricity from their wind and solar assets and see long term, healthy returns across their portfolios.

“At RES, digitalisation and data-led decision making are at the heart of maximising asset production and increasing returns for our clients. To support long-term growth, we continue to invest in our data platforms and seek new technology that will deliver additional value to our customers.”