Sustainable print facility recycles its way to $200k profit

A sustainable print facility in the US says it has made a $200,000 (£152,800) profit from recycling.

Minneapolis-based Bolger, which is certified under the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership (SGP), uses a range of innovative measures to reduce its environmental impact and improve its bottom line through doing so.

The site sends no waste to landfill and works with community partners to eliminate rubbish and monetise recycling.

It says it received $174,410 (£133,000) from recycled paper and $24,230 (£18,000) for recycled aluminum plates in 2018.

Recycling more than 10,000 pounds of solid waste also led to a 20% cost saving for the facility.

The firm has also implemented LED lighting upgrades and makes sure all ink containers are recycled or returned to their original manufacturer for reuse.

Rick Kline, Director of Compliance at Bolger, said: “The demand for sustainable print comes from the knowledge that better practices yield a better product.”

It’s not just printing works going green – a new facility primarily producing specialised infant formula that will be powered by 100% renewable electricity has been opened in the Netherlands.