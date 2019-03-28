The North Face turns old tents into new bags

The North Face has teamed up with fashion designer Christopher Raeburn to sell bags made from recycled tents.

In an effort to reduce waste, the outdoor and lifestyle clothing company has crafted eco-friendly accessories from old expedition equipment.

The bags, which are available as part of a limited release, are each made of different parts of tents so every one is unique.

There are a number of different versions available, which will sell from between £80 and £135.

The North Face has previously committed to offsetting emissions from its athletes’ adventurous journeys around the world.