GRIDSERVE unveils UK-wide network of solar-powered EV chargers

GRIDSERVE has committed to deploying a network of 100 electric vehicle (EV) charging forecourts across the UK.

In its bid to make EV charging ‘as easy as using petrol stations’, the hybrid infrastructure provider will supply the chargers with clean, affordable solar energy and says an average car will be able to fuel up in only half an hour.

It claims users will find the service convenient and low cost – the organisation plans to create dedicated zones for both private vehicles and taxis, buses, delivery vehicles and trucks to avoid congestion.

The £1 billion programme will involve building new solar farms to supply the forecourts with renewable electricity and installing multi-megawatt batteries to provide grid services and flexibility.

While drivers charge their vehicles they will be able to spend time in a coffee shop, buy fresh food and relax in a WiFi-enabled ‘airport-style lounge’.

Toddington Harper, CEO and Founder of GRIDSERVE, said: “We plan to make charging EVs as easy as using petrol stations. The latest generation of EVs are awesome and ready for mainstream adoption but drivers still worry about if or where they can charge, how long it will take and what it will cost.

“We plan to eliminate any range or charging anxiety by building a UK-wide network of customer-focussed, brand new electric forecourts that will make it easier and cheaper to use an EV than a petrol or diesel alternative.”

Construction of the first sites is expected to begin later this year in York and Hull.