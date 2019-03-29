SEAT to sell six electric and plug-in hybrid models by 2021

SEAT will sell six electric and plug-in hybrid models by 2021.

The Volkswagen subsidiary says its first fully electric models will be the ‘Mii’ and ‘el-Born’, with plug-in hybrid versions of the ‘Leon’, ‘Tarraco’, CUPRA ‘Leon’ and CUPRA ‘Formentor’ also to be released.

The brand announced it will also develop a new electric vehicle (EV) platform in collaboration with Volkswagen, which will be a smaller version of a versatile electric vehicle chassis called the Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) – various vehicles of around four metres in length by different brands will be made using this foundation.

The goal of the MEB platform is to develop more affordable EVs, with an entry level price below €20,000 (£17,200).

Vice-President for Finance, IT and Organisation Holger Kintscher said: “As SEAT stands today, it is a financially sound, sustainable company.

“We have a thorough cost-efficiency programme and the resources to face the technological transformation of the automotive industry. We need that to stay profitable in the future.”

The car manufacturer said it has reduced its environmental footprint by 35.5% in the last seven years.