Businesses offered $7m for innovative offshore wind tech

A share of up to $7 million (£5.3m) is being offered for projects that could foster significant reductions in the lifetime average cost of offshore wind energy in the US.

The National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium has announced the funding for innovative technology to advance the long term strategy set out in its roadmap.

Each proposal is required to address one of the following technical challenge areas: Wind turbine array performance and control optimisation, cost reducing turbine support structures for the US market, floating structure mooring concepts for shallow and deep waters and power system design and innovation.

In June 2018, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) was awarded $18.5 million (£14m) by the Department of Energy to lead a nationwide offshore wind technology research and development consortium.

Alicia Barton, NYSERDA President and CEO said: “Private-public partnerships and state-to-state collaborations are critical to achieving New York’s nation-leading clean energy and climate agenda. Under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, we are actively planning for our clean energy future in a way that supports the successful development of the burgeoning national offshore wind industry.

“Today’s announcement reaffirms the Consortium’s commitment to reduce costs, address development barriers, and move forward collectively to advance responsible development of offshore wind in the Northeast and United States as a whole.”