IKEA introduces environmentally-friendly ice cream

IKEA has introduced an environmentally-friendly vegan ice cream to its Bistro menu in Europe.

Starting from April 2019, the retailer will sell its sustainable strawberry-flavour soft ice, which it says has almost half the carbon footprint of traditional dairy-based soft ice and is one of the most popular IKEA Bistro products on sale.

The launch of the more environmentally-friendly, plant-based version follows the development and success of the brand’s vegetarian hot dog.

Sandra Lindh, Commercial Manager IKEA Food Services, said: “Our ambition was to create a plant-based treat that is as soft, airy and delicious as our popular dairy-based soft ice.

“It’s an easy, affordable and delicious treat for customers that either need or want to skip dairy products and prefer plant-based food options.”

IKEA plans to develop other types of plant-based soft ice in the future, which could potentially be made with oats or soy.

IKEA has pledged to remove the use of single-use plastic straws from its restaurants and product range across the UK and Ireland.