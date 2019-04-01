Ribena bottles to get recycling-friendly redesign

Lucozade Ribena Suntory has launched a project to redesign its Ribena bottles and make sure they are fully recyclable in the UK.

The manufacturer has appointed industrial design agency Seymour Powell to update the bottles, starting with the 500ml version.

The brand says by reducing the size of printed sleeves and making them more transparent, automated sorting machines in UK recycling centres will be better able to identify the packaging and increase the likelihood of each bottle being recycled.

The brand has previously committed to ensuring 100% of its plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

Michelle Norman, Director of External Affairs and Sustainability at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, said: “While we continue to make positive changes to our brands it is important that wider changes are made by companies like us, government and industry to ensure recycling rates in the UK can continue to increase.”

Earlier this year Lucozade Ribena Suntory announced a £13 million investment to install a new, high-speed bottle filler at its factory in Coleford, Gloucestershire.