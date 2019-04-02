Jaz Rabadia

Jaz is a senior manager of energy & sustainability at Starbucks Coffee company and is responsible for managing their energy, water and recycling practices across the UK. With over 10 years of retail energy management experience, Jaz has driven year on year reduction in energy bills and emissions through active data management, intelligent procurement, energy project rollouts, engaging communications and behavioural change programmes.

She was the youngest person in the UK to be awarded Chartered Energy Manager status from the Energy Institute and was recently awarded a Royal Honours MBE for her services to the sector.

Jaz volunteers much of her time as a STEM Ambassador to help raise the awareness of energy/engineering careers, helping to create a pipeline of future energy professionals.