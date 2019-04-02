Lisa Gingell

TELCA 19' Judges

With over 16 years’ experience in the communications sector, Lisa began her career working in PR at Burt Greener and Weber Shandwick.  Lisa then joined the family business, Chesterfield- FAW Electronics, to head up all marketing and communications.

In 2004, Lisa was co-founder of t-mac technologies, a leading mini BeMS and cloud-based device that made its name within the banking, retail and utilities market space.  t-mac was then acquired by Utilitywise in 2015.

Drawing from this niche expertise in the energy, utilities and IoT technology sector, Lisa launched 3-Eight Communications in 2018 – a bespoke communications consultancy for the energy and utilities sector.

