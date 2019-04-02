Spanish oil major Repsol invests in energy storage firm

Spanish oil giant Repsol has bought a stake in a battery storage start-up, Ampere Energy.

The agreement includes collaboration between Ampere Energy and Repsol Technology Lab, which is expected to open up opportunities for technological innovations in the fields of storage and energy management.

The Spanish start-up specialises in the design, development and production of distributed energy storage and management systems and is active in Benelux, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and the UK.

Its batteries include software equipped with artificial intelligence (AI), enabling Ampere devices to learn and anticipate the consumption patterns of a company and predict the available renewable resource through weather forecasts as well as track prices in the electricity market.

Ignacio Osorio, CEO of Ampere Energy, said: “Repsol’s investment in Ampere Energy demonstrates that our vision for a clean energy future is both viable and profitable and vindicates our ambitious growth plans.”