Court of Appeal rules INEOS anti-protest injunction ‘was unlawful’

The Court of Appeal has judged an anti-protest injunction granted to oil and gas giant INEOS by the High Court was unlawful.

Friends of the Earth supported an appeal brought by environmental activists Joe Corré and Joe Boyd, who claimed the injunction unfairly restricted protest against INEOS’ fracking activities.

Today a judge has ordered extensive changes to the injunction, including the complete removal of two key elements – ‘persons unknown unlawfully causing loss to INEOS by combining together and protesting against INEOS’ suppliers’, as well as ‘persons unknown protesting on the public highway, using tactics such as slow walking’.

Prohibitions against ‘persons unknown trespassing on INEOS’ land and interfering with private rights of way’ have been maintained but INEOS must now return to court so these remaining elements can be tested against the Human Rights Act to see if they should still stand or be changed.

Stephanie Harrison QC, of Garden Court Chambers, said: ​”Today’s judgement recognises the serious chilling effect of the INEOS injunction on civil liberties, particularly the broad, sweeping terms of the injunction against wide categories of persons unknown.

​”The outcome of this case serves to underline the importance of the Human Rights Act 1998 as a safeguard for fundamental freedoms like free speech and the right to protest. These rights are the life blood of our democracy.”

ELN has contacted INEOS for a response.