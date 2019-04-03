Mugen unveils latest electric superbike for Isle of Man TT

Motorsports firm Mugen has unveiled the latest iteration of the electric motorbike it will race on the Isle of Man TT Zero Challenge in 2019.

The Shinden Hachi features a redeveloped electric drivetrain to provide more power and aerodynamic improvements to improve stability and reduce drag.

The team hopes to win the electric race for the sixth successive year and to beat the lap record from the current 121.824mph, set in 2018 by team rider Michael Rutter.

He will return to the team for his second year and will be joined by 23-time TT victor John McGuinness.

