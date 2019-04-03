South African dishwashing liquid cleans up with 100% recycled bottles

Unilever’s Sunlight Dishwashing Liquid has introduced bottles that are made from 100% recycled plastic as well as being fully recyclable.

The move is in line with the firm’s target of making all its plastic packaging fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

While all bottles in the Sunlight range are already recyclable, it is now making its 750ml and 400ml packs from 100% recycled plastic.

It says the reason only these two pack sizes are making the sustainable leap right now is because there is not currently enough good-quality recycled plastic on the market to feed into the manufacturing process.

Unilever claims the brand is currently the “number one selling dishwashing liquid in South Africa”.

Luc-Olivier Marquet, Executive Vice President at Unilever South Africa, said: “Plastic to landfill is a major issue, especially in developing and emerging markets.

“South Africa is no exception, even worse than many others. Unilever, as market leader, has to take the lead to reduce our impact to the environment.”