Central London deliveries switch to cargo bikes ahead of clean air scheme

A scheme to get 15% of all businesses in London Bridge to switch deliveries to cargo bikes has been launched ahead of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) being introduced.

The ULEZ, which is to cover the same area as the Congestion Charging Zone from the 8th of April, will see the most polluting vehicles pay a daily charge of £12.50 to drive into central London.

The Bikes for Business initiative will help 60 businesses switch to cargo bike deliveries to future proof their freight services, in line with the Mayor’s aims to deliver zero emission zones in Central London by 2025.

It suggests cycle freight can achieve more reliable journey times and reduce congestion and says if cargo bikes were successfully rolled out across the city they could save up to 450 lives per year.

The group also expects replacing 15% of truck deliveries in the city centre with cargo bikes would cut 28,750 heavy vehicle journeys a year.

The organisations involved include Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust hospital, which plans to move medical supplies such as blood around by bike.

Chief Executive of Team London Bridge, Nadia Broccardo, said: “The introduction of ULEZ on 8th April and our Bikes for Business subsidy is a real opportunity to rethink how best to move freight over short distances in the capital.

“From groceries to medical supplies, cargo bikes can help businesses cut costs and journey times, as well as pollution that is blighting life in London.”