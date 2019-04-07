Mercedes-Benz rolls out ‘green’ production plant in Russia

Mercedes-Benz has opened an “environmentally friendly” car production facility in Russia.

The €250 million (£215m) Moscovia plant, located 40 kilometres northwest of the capital city of Moscow, uses emission-free electric forklifts, heat recovery technologies and water-soluble products in paintings for a sustainable and green production.

Automated shopping cart systems are also used in assembly at the facility, which aims to produce 25,000 vehicles a year and employ around 1,000 jobs.

The first vehicle to roll off the production line is the E-Class Sedan.

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Divisional Board of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Production and Supply Chain said: “Our investments in the new Mercedes-Benz plant in Russia are an important switch for our global production network to become even more flexible and to produce close to the market. In our new plant we’ll use the most modern technologies, too and produce in Mercedes-Benz top quality.”