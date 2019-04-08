Ireland plugs €20m into EV charging points

The Irish Government has announced an investment worth €20 million (£17.3m) to fund the rollout of charging points for electric vehicles (EVs).

Environment Minister Richard Burton said the high-powered vehicle charging hubs will be installed on motorways and major roads to reduce “range anxiety” and encourage drivers to switch to EVs.

The funding will support more than 50 charging hubs, with each able to refuel between two to eight vehicles simultaneously and capable of providing up to 100km of electric range in six minutes.

The government hopes the investment will support the ambition of having more than 500,000 EVs on the nation’s roads by 2030.

Mr Burton said: “We are stepping up our response to climate change across the board and this government is determined to take the lead and put in place the necessary infrastructure to make it easier for people to play their part.

“This investment gives people confidence that they can make the switch. Now is the time. As well as providing a network of chargers, the government also offer a number of financial supports to those thinking of changing their vehicle.”