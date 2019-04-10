New York offers $30m for flexible power grid

New York has announced funding of up to $30 million (£23m) for projects that can improve the resiliency and flexibility of the electricity grid.

That will enable the integration of more renewable energy sources and support the state’s path towards carbon neutrality to combat climate change.

Governor Andrew M Cuomo has aimed to generate 70% of renewable electricity by 2030 and have a carbon-free power grid by 2040 as part of the Green New Deal.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) is seeking proposals from electricity grid technology companies, utilities and universities to help diversify the supply of clean energy generation resources and enhance the overall grid performance while helping customers to reduce their energy costs, consumption and environmental impacts.

Proposals should include solutions that facilitate connecting clean energy resources to the grid, develop innovative data analytics, advanced planning, operations and forecasting tools or develop cybersecurity solutions for the grid.

Governor Cuomo said: “A critical component of the fight against climate change is making smart and efficient investments onto our electric grid. Modernising New York’s grid will create long lasting benefits for all New Yorkers through a more reliable and affordable system, while increasing resilience for extreme weather events and adding more renewable energy sources into our system.”