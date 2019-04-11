Could a new beer be the best thing since sliced bread?

A craft beer producer is using waste bread to create its range of drinks.

Toast Ale brews its Pale Ale, Craft Lager, Session IPA and American Pale Ale using unsold loaves and unused crusts that would otherwise be binned – the only other ingredients are hops, yeast and water.

The organisation says currently in the UK, 44% of bread is wasted, with almost half of this happening before it even reaches homes.

This adds up to almost 900,000 tonnes of bread every year or around 24 million slices every single day – in terms of the calories this amount of bread can provide, it would enough to stop 26 million people starving.

So far the firm has used 102,337,3 slices of bread to create 454,180 litres of beer.

It says all of its profits go to charities to help prevent food waste in the future and claims to have already donated a total of £24,992.