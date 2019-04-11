Formula E races towards sustainable trackside signage

All-electric racing championship Formula E has announced it is rolling out sustainable trackside signage to limit its environmental impact.

It is working with branding supplier CSM Live to reduce plastic production and waste by using non-PVC materials.

The new sustainable alternative, developed after 12 months of research, will be applied to the barriers lining each circuit starting in the Italian capital of Rome this week.

The adhesive film, made of polypropylene, has been tailor-made and produced to meet the specific needs of the electric street racing series, in collaboration with supply chain partner HEXIS.

The move is expected to cut back on 35 kilometres of potential PVC waste.

Julia Palle, Senior Sustainability Consultant at Formula E said: “Not only does the non-PVC material provide similar levels of strength and durability, each aspect has been carefully considered in order to fully limit its impact – from production line to reuse and recycling.

“Introducing new and innovative ways of branding allows the ABB FIA Formula E Championship to continue accelerating positive change in the events industry.”