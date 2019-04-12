Infrastructure

Ofgem shortlists five firms for £2.7bn offshore wind links

The wind farms include Beatrice, Hornsea Project One and East Anglia ONE

By Priyanka Shrestha
Friday 12 April 2019
An offshore wind farm. Image: Shutterstock

Five bidders have been shortlisted by Ofgem for three offshore wind transmission links with a total estimated value of £2.7 billion.

The wind farms, which include Beatrice, Hornsea Project One and East Anglia ONE, have a total capacity of 2.5GW.

The shortlisted companies under the sixth round of the Offshore transmission Owner (OFTO) regime include Aegir Energy Transmission, Core Transmission Partners, Diamond Transmission Partners, Equitix TEPCO Consortium and Transmission Capital Partners.

The bidders will now go through to the final stage, following which Ofgem will appoint an OFTO for each link.

