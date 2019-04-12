Registration open for £60m CfD round

The registration process for the next allocation round under the Contracts for Difference (CfDs) scheme is now open.

It is in preparation for the third round, expected to be opened by May 2019, as indicated by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Projects will compete for an annual budget of £60 million for delivery years 2023/24 and 2024/25 – the capacity is to be capped at 6GW.

The Electricity Market Reform (EMR) Delivery Body says it is essential for businesses to complete and submit a registration form if they are considering applying for a CfD.

Eligible technologies include anaerobic digestion, biomass with combined heat and power (CHP), geothermal, offshore wind, tidal stream and wave power.

The scheme is part of the government’s strategy towards delivering “diverse, clean, secure and affordable power” in the transition to a low carbon economy.