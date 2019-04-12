The Co-op commits to halving direct emissions by 2025

The Co-op has committed to halving its direct emissions by 2025.

The announcement comes after it reached a previous carbon goal three years ahead of schedule.

It plans to achieve the target through a multi-million-pound investment in natural refrigeration and associated technologies, as well as installing energy efficient LED lighting.

In a bid to stay in line with the greenhouse gas reductions needed to limit rising global temperatures to below 2°C, which environmental experts warn is the threshold for some of the most dangerous impacts of climate change, the firm has also pledged to cut product-related emissions by 11%.

The Co-op says it already sources 100% of its electricity from renewable sources and is committed to improving efficiency across its business.

The shift towards a low carbon energy system must accelerate to stay in line with the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement.