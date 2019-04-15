Guinness goes green with plastic-free packaging

Diageo has announced multipacks of Guinness will no longer have plastic packaging.

The drinks giant says plastic ring carriers and shrink wrap will be also removed from packs of Harp, Rockshore and Smithwick’s beers, as part of a £16 million initiative to move towards a more environmentally-friendly business model.

It will instead use 100% recyclable and biodegradable cardboard to hold the cans, cutting plastic waste equivalent to 40 million half-litre plastic bottles.

The new packs will be on sale in Ireland from August 2019 and from mid-2020 in the UK and other international markets.

Individual cans are fully recyclable, including the widget inside.

By 2025, the firm aims to ensure all of the plastic it uses is widely recyclable, reusable or compostable and plans to achieve 40% average recycled content in its plastic bottles, rising to 100% by 2030.

Mark Sandys, Global Head of Beer, Baileys and Smirnoff at Diageo, said: “Consumers expect our packs to look beautiful, be functional and sustainable. I am proud to announce this investment, through which we have been able to combine all three.

We have been working tirelessly to make our packaging more environmentally friendly and I’m thrilled with this outcome for Guinness and our other global beer brands.”