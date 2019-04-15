Philip Hammond calls for more action on sustainable global growth

Chancellor Philip Hammond has called for increased international action on sustainable growth.

According to a release from the UK Government, he used his time talking at the annual IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington to urge financial leaders around the world to ensure sustainable growth and the drive to tackle climate change are at the core of their economies.

He highlighted the ‘wealth of opportunities’ for greater co-operation between the UK and other countries to solve pressing issues such as climate change and emphasised the UK’s success in reducing the amount of carbon it emits relative to GDP faster than any other G20 nation.

He spoke as part of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action and warned that younger generations protesting about climate change must be listened to if global economies are to continue to grow.

He highlighted the benefits offered by clean economic policies and backed new guidelines outlining how finance ministers can best protect their economies.

Before the talks, Mr Hammond said: “I will be in Washington this week to showcase our world-class expertise and experience in tackling some of the urgent challenges of our time, from climate change to trade and big data.

“Global Britain is at a turning point and our future is bright. We must work together with our partners across the world to create a safer, more prosperous and more sustainable economy for future generations.”