Ripple Energy crowdfund puts wind in the sails of onshore turbines

Ripple Energy has launched a crowdfunding campaign to allow the public to invest in new wind farms across the UK.

The start-up says investors will become the co-owners of the new renewable energy facilities and will be supplied by the renewable and affordable electricity produced.

It says its unique energy tariffs will combine wind farm ownership and supply and claims this is the first time this has been possible in the UK.

The firm says onshore wind is the UK’s cheapest source of electricity and estimates its future customers could save between £85 and £175 each year on their electricity bill for a 25-year period.

Ripple Energy expects these savings will increase as the price of power rises and notes investors could also reduce their carbon footprint by around 950 kilogrammes of carbon dioxide each year.

The crowdfunding campaign has launched today on investment platform Seedrs and aims to raise at least £750,000 for 23.21% of the company.

Sarah Merrick, Founder and CEO of Ripple Energy, said: “Ripple’s vision is a clean energy future owned by people not companies.

“In the future, customers won’t need utilities to own wind farms and solar parks on their behalf – with Ripple’s help they will be able to do it themselves.”