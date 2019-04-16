Latest Jobs – Quantity Surveyor – Utility People

Role Purpose:

Do you have significant experience in Quantity Surveying? If so, a global construction and development company are looking for an experienced Quantity Surveyor to join a major gas engineering project. You will be involved in delivering the design and contracting services for the UK’s gas distribution network working in partnership with third parties to improve the supply of gas to North London and the East of England.

The Quantity Surveyor will assist in maintaining commercial control of Direct Labour, Subcontractors, Plant, Material, Consumable and Administration costs and Project Valuation; cost control and cost management and the validation of progress data in order to ensure accurate reporting to central. Apply today!!!

Job Responsibilities:

• Knowledge, understanding and administration of respective entitlements and obligations under the main contract and sub-contracts.

• Administration of contract records.

• Assisting the management of sub-contract payments including negotiation of subcontract variations and monitoring and reconciliation of contra-charge accounts.

• Collation of accurate information for monthly cost/ value reconciliations and contract reviews.

• Audit, agreement and reconciliation of measurements against systemised actuals.

• Weekly cost / value report generations.

• Target Cost Generation and Agreement of Diversions schemes.

• Agreement of Final Accounts for all Diversion schemes.

• Production of financial and statistical reports as required.

• Liaison with operational and support staff to enable overall management of a project.

Experience Required:

• Significant Quantity Surveyor experience in a similar role.

• Preferably Degree qualified in Quantity Surveying or other relevant business discipline.

• Good verbal and written communication skills.

• Excellent numeracy skills.

• Use of Microsoft Office applications – High level knowledge of Excel.

• Confident, positive, committed and enthusiastic.

• Accurate and timely provision of information.

• UK Driving Licence.

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.