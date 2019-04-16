Latest Jobs – Senior Instrument and Control Engineer – Energy Jobline

Location : Doha,Qatar

Project : ISND project ( Idd el Shargi North Dome)

Contract Duration: 9 months

Status: Resident/Single/Famliy

Working Schedule: 5 days/week, 8 hours per day.

Visa + Mob +Demob and vacation tickets : Provided by MPH .

Living Allowance: Provided

Purpose of the Job

Provide technical support to assigned project.

Provide technical services in the area of discipline engineering for assigned project, in order to achieve the required technical quality and integrity of work while considering project objectives in terms of safety, time and cost.

Principal Accountabilities

As discipline engineer, responsible for provision of the required quality technical services.

Carry-out Concept definition and engineering studies, design, scopes and preparation of engineering documents as per approved standards / procedures.

Verify and sign-off technical designs and bids in accordance with approved standards.

Deliver timely service to meet the project requirements.

Advise and support in the discipline engineering matters in the area of expertise through all stages of projects.

Plan and co-ordinate activities of a team of engineers for providing technical services to project executing departments, including review of execution strategies.

Support discipline head/lead to manage discipline standards. Participate in technical assurance and standardization activities to ensure compliance to approved discipline standards.

Approve / endorse technical deviations / waivers/ variations to approved guidelines, codes, standards and practices.

Support to ensure that all applicable environmental and process and other safety technical policies are fully implemented.

Support development of competencies and skills in his area including structured training for Qatari Engineers under development.

Special Features

Ability to influence people and work in multi discipline/cultural environment.

Resolve technical problems within his discipline area. Visit FAT/SAT, work sites, vendors and consultant facilities to verify / establish design conditions and assist during construction, commissioning and troubleshooting of facilities.

Manage conflicting priorities, varying technical requirements and schedule deadlines.

Support development of discipline skill-pool and standards.

Support dealing with stake holders.

Qualifications / Knowledge / Skills / Experience

Bachelor degree in Instrument and Control or Electronics and Telecommunications or Information Technology and Tele-communications Engineering or Equivalent from an internationally recognised University/Institution.

Chartered Engineer status or equivalent is preferable.

10 years relevant post graduate experience, of which 6 years in Oil & Gas industry.

Fully familiar, with hands on design capability, in the Telecommunications discipline with expertise in the use of industry renowned design software and industry codes & standards.

Knowledge on using/implementing International, Shell DEPs and/or standards of Telecommunication in facilities design is a distinct advantage.

Proficiency level in the use of the English language (both written & spoken) should be high and must approach native speaker standard.

