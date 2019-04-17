Latest Jobs – ESOS Lead Assessor (Phase 2) FTC – Energy Jobline

Role Purpose:

Do you have significant experience and qualifications in ESOS Assessment? If so, an Energy Cost Reduction and Procurement company are looking for an experienced ESOS Lead Assessor to join work for Phase 2 ESOS. You will be involved in ESOS and Energy Audits for customers based in London and the South of England. The ESOS Lead Assessor will assist in managing ESOS projects with experience of working with commercial and industrial energy surveys. Apply today!!!

Job Responsibilities:

Managing and delivering ESOS projects from start to finish

Working with Permanent Engineers to cover customer base

Managing customer expectations

Delivering ESOS compliant Energy Audits for Clients at a range of complexities

Provide written and verbal, practical advice to clients

You will be up to date with the technologies and practices that are appropriate to clients

Project managing the implementation of energy efficiency projects for clients

Completing ESOS compliance registration on behalf of clients

Experience Required:

Registered ESOS Lead Assessor

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in conducting energy surveys

Experience of commercial and industrial energy surveys

Professionally qualified eg: Energy Institute, CIBSE

Degree level or equivalent educated

Proficient in Word and Excel software packages

High levels of accuracy exhibited in work completed

This is a promoted article.