Latest Jobs – ESOS Lead Assessor (Phase 2) FTC – Utility People

Role Purpose:
Do you have significant experience and qualifications in ESOS Assessment? If so, an Energy Cost Reduction and Procurement company are looking for an experienced ESOS Lead Asse ssor to join work for Phase 2 ESOS. You will be involved in ESOS and Energy Audits for customers based in London and the South of England. The ESOS Lead Assessor will assist in managing ESOS projects with experience of working with commercial and industrial energy surveys. Apply today!!!
Job Responsibilities:
- Managing and delivering ESOS projects from start to finish
- Working with Permanent Engineers to cover customer base
- Managing customer expectations
- Delivering ESOS compliant Energy Audits for Clients at a range of complexities
- Provide written and verbal, practical advice to clients
- You will be up to date with the technologies and practices that are appropriate to clients
- Project managing the implementation of energy efficiency projects for clients
- Completing ESOS compliance registration on behalf of clients
Experience Required:
- Registered ESOS Lead Assessor
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in conducting energy surveys
- Experience of commercial and industrial energy surveys
- Professionally qualified eg: Energy Institute, CIBSE
- Degree level or equivalent educated
- Proficient in Word and Excel software packages
- High levels of accuracy exhibited in work completed
