US grants $39m to improve oil and gas technologies

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced up to $39 million (£30m) in funding for research and development projects that can help improve oil and natural gas technologies.

It is supporting projects that enhance the potential for oil recovery as well as develop tools and methods to cost-effectively boost the safety and efficiency of natural gas production, transmission and storage infrastructure.

It follows latest statistics revealing US natural gas production hit a new record last year and crude oil production grew by 17% in 2018.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said: “Maximising our domestic resources is key to maintaining American energy independence and ensuring both our energy and national security.

“The United States is projected to become a net energy exporter by 2022 and by improving technologies that enhance the efficiency of producing and recovering oil and natural gas, we can be sure to achieve that title.”