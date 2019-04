Heike Hintze-Gharres has a degree in from Goettingen University in Germany and worked as an agricultural economist and market information manager at the HGCA/AHDB (an agricultural levy board) for a number of years. Before joining United Biscuits (now pladis) she worked as a senior consultant for the metal, mining and fertilizer consultancy CRU in London.

Heike is responsible for purchasing / managing the utilities for pladis UK and pladis Northern Europe since 2014.