Latest Jobs – Energy Manager (Construction / Utilities) – Utility People

Role Purpose:

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an Energy Manager to join an International Property and Infrastructure Construction Consultancy, based in London. The successful Energy Manager will be required to record, monitor, validate and manage the consumption of Gas, Electricity, and Water by the Group, as well as calculating load application used on temporary construction sites. So if you have proven experience working in the construction / utilities sector and managing projects, and the Energy Manager sounds like you, apply now!

Job Responsibilities:

Manage Energy and Water procurement and consumption for the whole group

Record and monitor consumption of gas electricity and water used by the group

Validate all procured utilities including those temporary services on construction sites

Validate each sites calculated load application and monitor over the duration of the project

Liaise with the utilities team to arrange temporary and permanent new site connections

Monitor each site to ensure compliance with energy reduction policies, working closely with the sustainability and assurance teams

Experience Required:

Experience working in the construction/utilities sector and managing projects – water, sewerage, gas and electricity

Project Management disciplines including Value management and programme development

Strong negotiating and influencing skills

Able to lead teams and chair meetings

Excellent interpersonal skills in creating, managing and maintaining relationships

Professional qualification in Project Management or M&E Management is desirable or HNC

