Latest Jobs – Market Performance Analyst (Water) – Utility People

Market Performance Analyst (Water) – Utility People

Are you a graduate with a numerical degree and strong analytical skills including a knowledge of SQL? We are recruiting for a Market Performance Analyst.

By Harry Matyjaszek
Thursday 18 April 2019
Image: Utility People

Role Purpose:
Are you a graduate with a numerical degree and strong analytical skills including a knowledge of SQL? We are recruiting for a Market Performance Analyst to join a company which plays a central role in supporting competition in the non-household retail water market.

As a Market Performance Analyst, you will work with other analysts to provide insight, performance trends and analysis on the non-household retail water market to Trading Parties and drive market improvement. This role works with a number of internal and external stakeholders: managers, members and regulatory bodies such as Ofwat and Defra. If you are passionate about data, apply today!

Job Responsibilities:

  • Contributing to the delivery of the Market Performance Framework including the Market Performance Operating Plan.
  • Recommend improvements or amendments to the market performance framework
  • Review company performance trends and recommend remedial action if necessary.
  • Establish market performance levels and wider performance metrics within the reports.
  • Use knowledge of the water market and companies to provide meaningful insight which will drive market improvement
  • Create rectification plans for wholesalers and retailers to action.
  • Identify areas of risk and recommend remedial action.
  • Working to a monthly cycle, produce reliable reporting tools and analysis, escalating any issues.
  • Present material to members at monthly committees and forums, sharing trends and provide feedback to members.
  • Provide training and guidance to team of market analysts
  • Actively engage with Trading Parties on market performance issues.

Experience Required:

  • Degree educated in Mathematics, Statistics or Economics
  • Knowledge of data analysis techniques
  • SQL experience
  • Naturally inquisitive with ability to take detailed information and link to overarching market outcomes to provide meaningful insights
  • Able to present complex information
  • Strong analytical skills
  • Good communication skills, both written and oral.
  • Able to communicate detailed information to other members of staff and wider stakeholders and members.
  • Experience of working in a utilities or market operator industry is desirable but not essential

