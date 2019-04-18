Latest Jobs – Market Performance Analyst (Water) – Utility People

Role Purpose:

Are you a graduate with a numerical degree and strong analytical skills including a knowledge of SQL? We are recruiting for a Market Performance Analyst to join a company which plays a central role in supporting competition in the non-household retail water market.

As a Market Performance Analyst, you will work with other analysts to provide insight, performance trends and analysis on the non-household retail water market to Trading Parties and drive market improvement. This role works with a number of internal and external stakeholders: managers, members and regulatory bodies such as Ofwat and Defra. If you are passionate about data, apply today!

Job Responsibilities:

Contributing to the delivery of the Market Performance Framework including the Market Performance Operating Plan.

Recommend improvements or amendments to the market performance framework

Review company performance trends and recommend remedial action if necessary.

Establish market performance levels and wider performance metrics within the reports.

Use knowledge of the water market and companies to provide meaningful insight which will drive market improvement

Create rectification plans for wholesalers and retailers to action.

Identify areas of risk and recommend remedial action.

Working to a monthly cycle, produce reliable reporting tools and analysis, escalating any issues.

Present material to members at monthly committees and forums, sharing trends and provide feedback to members.

Provide training and guidance to team of market analysts

Actively engage with Trading Parties on market performance issues.

Experience Required:

Degree educated in Mathematics, Statistics or Economics

Knowledge of data analysis techniques

SQL experience

Naturally inquisitive with ability to take detailed information and link to overarching market outcomes to provide meaningful insights

Able to present complex information

Strong analytical skills

Good communication skills, both written and oral.

Able to communicate detailed information to other members of staff and wider stakeholders and members.

Experience of working in a utilities or market operator industry is desirable but not essential

This is a promoted article.