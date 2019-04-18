Latest Jobs – Market Performance Analyst (Water) – Utility People

Role Purpose:
Are you a graduate with a numerical degree and strong analytical skills including a knowledge of SQL? We are recruiting for a Market Performance Analyst to join a company which plays a central role in supporting competition in the non-household retail water market.
As a Market Performance Analyst, you will work with other analysts to provide insight, performance trends and analysis on the non-household retail water market to Trading Parties and drive market improvement. This role works with a number of internal and external stakeholders: managers, members and regulatory bodies such as Ofwat and Defra. If you are passionate about data, apply today!
Job Responsibilities:
- Contributing to the delivery of the Market Performance Framework including the Market Performance Operating Plan.
- Recommend improvements or amendments to the market performance framework
- Review company performance trends and recommend remedial action if necessary.
- Establish market performance levels and wider performance metrics within the reports.
- Use knowledge of the water market and companies to provide meaningful insight which will drive market improvement
- Create rectification plans for wholesalers and retailers to action.
- Identify areas of risk and recommend remedial action.
- Working to a monthly cycle, produce reliable reporting tools and analysis, escalating any issues.
- Present material to members at monthly committees and forums, sharing trends and provide feedback to members.
- Provide training and guidance to team of market analysts
- Actively engage with Trading Parties on market performance issues.
Experience Required:
- Degree educated in Mathematics, Statistics or Economics
- Knowledge of data analysis techniques
- SQL experience
- Naturally inquisitive with ability to take detailed information and link to overarching market outcomes to provide meaningful insights
- Able to present complex information
- Strong analytical skills
- Good communication skills, both written and oral.
- Able to communicate detailed information to other members of staff and wider stakeholders and members.
- Experience of working in a utilities or market operator industry is desirable but not essential
