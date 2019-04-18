Latest Jobs – Well Operation Engineer P&A – Energy Jobline

Position Overview

Integrate fully into the operational infrastructure and co-ordinate interfaces with the drilling, sub-surface, logistics and asset teams to produce forward activity plans.

Accountabilities

Deliver Wells Management P&A activities to meet programme objectives within time, budget and performance targets.

Ensure all Wells Management P&A activities are planned and executed in accordance with safety and quality standards and processes.

Track Wells Management P&A activity costs in relation to approved budgets and expenditure.

Leading and/or enabling change and continual improvement.

Key Duties

Safety

Ensure that the Safety Management System and Well Operations Policies & Procedures are complied with at all times and that appropriate preparation and resource has been made to permit the safe execution of all activities.

Promote and assist in safety initiatives and incident investigations and follow up actions.

Support and participate in quality and safety audits relating to well operations P&A activities

Operational

Define activity work scopes from proposals on Project Summary Sheets, AFI’s or AFE’s and through communication with multi- discipline teams.

Develop P&A work programmes (and associated work instructions), ensuring that adequate peer review and risk assessment are held and documented

Obtain programme approval for planned activities.

Plan, co-ordinate and execute Wells Management P&A activities to meet programme objectives within time, budget and performance targets for production protection, production add and to maintain well integrity.

Co-ordinate efforts to develop and implement effective solutions to resolve well related problems and issues.

Ensure that the required, personnel, equipment and services are available for the planned operations.

Ensure design, materials, equipment etc. are appropriate for intended activity.

Specify and arrange procurement and timely supply of resources; equipment, manpower and services.

Ensure effective use of equipment and materials inventories.

Ensure the accurate and prompt reporting of Wells Management P&A activities and operational performance.

Monitor and evaluate the performance of contractor personnel and ensure reporting of same for improvement discussions.

Provide technical support for the well operations team, peer groups and contractors.

Support the development and implementation of improvement initiatives.

Ensure new technologies are appraised and utilised as appropriate to aid continued improvement of well operations.

Ensure that all operational activities and those of contractors are carried out fully in accordance with the requirements of Quality Standards,

Procedures and work instructions.

Actively participate in improving the Quality Management System where appropriate.

Mentor Well Operations Supervisors and graduate trainees as appropriate.

Education attainment & Accreditation

Min City & Guilds/ONC, time served in disciple, equivalent in engineering preferred

Well Control IWCF or equivalent

Offshore Survival

Professional Skills & Experience

Engineering background – apprenticeship.

Significant offshore experience in relevant disciplines.

Previous onshore experience in Well Operations or via internal development position.

Technical understanding of the complexities of planning and executing well and platform operations.

Interpersonal Skills & Qualities

Proven supervisory and man management skills.

Good communication and liaison skills involving multi-discipline teams.

Team player with methodical and organised approach to tasks and problems.

Computer literate and capable of collating & interpreting technical information and preparing reports of well operational activities.

Circumstances

Ability to travel offshore

