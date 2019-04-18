Latest Jobs – Well Operation Engineer P&A – Energy Jobline

Position Overview
Integrate fully into the operational infrastructure and co-ordinate interfaces with the drilling, sub-surface, logistics and asset teams to produce forward activity plans.
Accountabilities
- Deliver Wells Management P&A activities to meet programme objectives within time, budget and performance targets.
- Ensure all Wells Management P&A activities are planned and executed in accordance with safety and quality standards and processes.
- Track Wells Management P&A activity costs in relation to approved budgets and expenditure.
- Leading and/or enabling change and continual improvement.
Key Duties
Safety
- Ensure that the Safety Management System and Well Operations Policies & Procedures are complied with at all times and that appropriate preparation and resource has been made to permit the safe execution of all activities.
- Promote and assist in safety initiatives and incident investigations and follow up actions.
- Support and participate in quality and safety audits relating to well operations P&A activities
Operational
- Define activity work scopes from proposals on Project Summary Sheets, AFI’s or AFE’s and through communication with multi- discipline teams.
- Develop P&A work programmes (and associated work instructions), ensuring that adequate peer review and risk assessment are held and documented
- Obtain programme approval for planned activities.
- Plan, co-ordinate and execute Wells Management P&A activities to meet programme objectives within time, budget and performance targets for production protection, production add and to maintain well integrity.
- Co-ordinate efforts to develop and implement effective solutions to resolve well related problems and issues.
- Ensure that the required, personnel, equipment and services are available for the planned operations.
- Ensure design, materials, equipment etc. are appropriate for intended activity.
- Specify and arrange procurement and timely supply of resources; equipment, manpower and services.
- Ensure effective use of equipment and materials inventories.
- Ensure the accurate and prompt reporting of Wells Management P&A activities and operational performance.
- Monitor and evaluate the performance of contractor personnel and ensure reporting of same for improvement discussions.
- Provide technical support for the well operations team, peer groups and contractors.
- Support the development and implementation of improvement initiatives.
- Ensure new technologies are appraised and utilised as appropriate to aid continued improvement of well operations.
- Ensure that all operational activities and those of contractors are carried out fully in accordance with the requirements of Quality Standards,
- Procedures and work instructions.
- Actively participate in improving the Quality Management System where appropriate.
- Mentor Well Operations Supervisors and graduate trainees as appropriate.
Education attainment & Accreditation
- Min City & Guilds/ONC, time served in disciple, equivalent in engineering preferred
- Well Control IWCF or equivalent
- Offshore Survival
Professional Skills & Experience
- Engineering background – apprenticeship.
- Significant offshore experience in relevant disciplines.
- Previous onshore experience in Well Operations or via internal development position.
- Technical understanding of the complexities of planning and executing well and platform operations.
Interpersonal Skills & Qualities
- Proven supervisory and man management skills.
- Good communication and liaison skills involving multi-discipline teams.
- Team player with methodical and organised approach to tasks and problems.
- Computer literate and capable of collating & interpreting technical information and preparing reports of well operational activities.
Circumstances
- Ability to travel offshore
