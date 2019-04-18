Optimal Monitoring brings you ‘EMMA’ – Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the Energy Management leader.

We’re teaching our system EMMA to interpret utility consumption to identify anomalies and critically what to do about them. EMMA makes energy management simple, looking out for trouble and providing simple solutions so you don’t have to.

Working with academics from The University of Reading and blue-chip clients we’ve been building the future of energy management. Come and meet us at The Energy Solutions Show to find out how you can thrive with AI on your side.

www.optimalmonitoring.com