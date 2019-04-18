Ørsted is one of the largest energy groups in Northern Europe and the global leader in offshore wind. Our mission is to help drive the UK’s energy transformation and create a greener and more cost-effective energy future. Ørsted is now ranked the most sustainable energy company in the world and the fourth most sustainable company overall.1

We’re one of the leading UK energy suppliers to the industrial and commercial market. We help our customers lower their carbon footprint, by offering our 100% renewable electricity and greener gas options. Our team also provides tailored energy solutions and innovative smart tools, designed to use energy flexibly, cut costs and unlock revenue.

Corporate Knights’ 2019 index of the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World

www.orstedbusiness.co.uk