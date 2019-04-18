UD Group provides energy suppliers and brokers with the tools they need to gain live and cost-effective access to the B2B utilities market where they can transact energy more efficiently and increase sales.

Our innovative, cloud-based software products help customers to compare prices across the industry, generate quotes, produce verified contracts with an increased acceptance rate, manage the sales journey and keep on top of market developments. Unlike our competitors, we provide solutions for both suppliers and brokers, which means we can provide an end-to-end, connected solution when it comes to transacting energy.

With over 10-years’ experience in the energy industry, we have quickly established ourselves as market leaders, and are already working with the big 6 suppliers, and over 1,000 brokerages. Because of this, we have access to valuable market insight, which can be shared with our customers to allow them to develop their businesses further.

