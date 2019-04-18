UK Power Networks Services

We provide safe, reliable, and innovative bespoke energy infrastructure solutions which optimise existing assets and deliver improved performance and commercial benefits to our clients. As their strategic energy infrastructure partner we support them to increase network resilience, reduce their energy costs and help meet their sustainability goals all of which enable them to concentrate on their core business.

We have delivered for our clients in complex environments for more than 50 years. Our clients are some of the highest profile public and private sector organisations with critical infrastructure in the UK. Our portfolio includes High Speed 1, Network Rail, London Underground, Docklands Light Railway, and EDF (Hinkley Point C). We also deliver for leading UK airports, Heathrow, Gatwick, Luton, Stansted, London City, and Manchester.

Email: [email protected]

Website; ukpowernetworksservices.co.uk