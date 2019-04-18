Vast majority of people in UK would choose a greener Easter egg

The vast majority of UK adults would prefer to buy an Easter egg wrapped in cardboard rather than plastic packaging.

A survey of 2,030 consumers conducted by Censuswide shows 91% had a preference for sustainability, with another 61% of people saying they were prepared to pay extra for products that come in greener containers.

The results of the study show 76% of millennials are prepared to pay more for more environmentally-friendly options.

Around 45% of all UK consumers think Easter egg packaging has become more environmentally-friendly in the last few years, while only 6% think available options are less environmentally friendly in current times.

Tony Hitchin, General Manager for Pro Carton, the European Association of Carton and Cartonboard Manufacturers, said: “Consumers understand that cartonboard packaging is renewable, recyclable and biodegradable and clearly prefer it to less sustainable alternatives.

“The opinion of the UK general public when it comes to Easter eggs mirrors what we found previously – that consumers want more environmentally-friendly packaging and many of them are willing to pay more for it.”

