Fortum Glasgow snaps up proposed South Clyde Energy Centre

Fortum Glasgow has bought the proposed South Clyde Energy Centre in Scotland for an undisclosed sum.

The company, a joint venture between Fortum Oyj and Verus Energy, purchased it from Peel Environmental – the two companies have been working closely to bring forward the project, with plans for work to start on the site early next year.

The site has secured planning permission for an energy recovery plant, which could treat up to 350,000 tonnes of municipal, commercial and industrial waste a year.

That could help generate around 21MW of electricity.

Construction of the project is expected to support around 350 jobs.