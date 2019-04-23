Latest Jobs

Latest Jobs – Well Operation Engineer P&A – Energy Jobline

Recruiter: Airswift
Location: Scotland, Aberdeen
Salary: £800.00 – £900.00 per day

ELN TV

By Harry Matyjaszek
More Articles
Tuesday 23 April 2019
Image: Energy Jobline

Position Overview

  • Integrate fully into the operational infrastructure and co-ordinate interfaces with the drilling, sub-surface, logistics and asset teams to produce forward activity plans.

Accountabilities

  • Deliver Wells Management P&A activities to meet programme objectives within time, budget and performance targets.
  • Ensure all Wells Management P&A activities are planned and executed in accordance with safety and quality standards and processes.
  • Track Wells Management P&A activity costs in relation to approved budgets and expenditure.
  • Leading and/or enabling change and continual improvement.

Key Duties

Safety

  • Ensure that the Safety Management System and Well Operations Policies & Procedures are complied with at all times and that appropriate preparation and resource has been made to permit the safe execution of all activities.
  • Promote and assist in safety initiatives and incident investigations and follow up actions.
    Support and participate in quality and safety audits relating to well operations P&A activities

Operational

  • Define activity work scopes from proposals on Project Summary Sheets, AFI’s or AFE’s and through communication with multi- discipline teams.
  • Develop P&A work programmes (and associated work instructions), ensuring that adequate peer review and risk assessment are held and documented
  • Obtain programme approval for planned activities.
  • Plan, co-ordinate and execute Wells Management P&A activities to meet programme objectives within time, budget and performance targets for production protection, production add and to maintain well integrity.
  • Co-ordinate efforts to develop and implement effective solutions to resolve well related problems and issues.
  • Ensure that the required, personnel, equipment and services are available for the planned operations.
  • Ensure design, materials, equipment etc. are appropriate for intended activity.
  • Specify and arrange procurement and timely supply of resources; equipment, manpower and services.
  • Ensure effective use of equipment and materials inventories.
  • Ensure the accurate and prompt reporting of Wells Management P&A activities and operational performance.
  • Monitor and evaluate the performance of contractor personnel and ensure reporting of same for improvement discussions.
  • Provide technical support for the well operations team, peer groups and contractors.
  • Support the development and implementation of improvement initiatives.
  • Ensure new technologies are appraised and utilised as appropriate to aid continued improvement of well operations.
  • Ensure that all operational activities and those of contractors are carried out fully in accordance with the requirements of Quality Standards,
  • Procedures and work instructions.
  • Actively participate in improving the Quality Management System where appropriate.
  • Mentor Well Operations Supervisors and graduate trainees as appropriate.

Education attainment & Accreditation

  • Min City & Guilds/ONC, time served in disciple, equivalent in engineering preferred
  • Well Control IWCF or equivalent
  • Offshore Survival

Professional Skills & Experience

  • Engineering background – apprenticeship.
  • Significant offshore experience in relevant disciplines.
  • Previous onshore experience in Well Operations or via internal development position.
  • Technical understanding of the complexities of planning and executing well and platform operations.

Interpersonal Skills & Qualities

  • Proven supervisory and man management skills.
  • Good communication and liaison skills involving multi-discipline teams.
  • Team player with methodical and organised approach to tasks and problems.
  • Computer literate and capable of collating & interpreting technical information and preparing reports of well operational activities.

Circumstances

  • Ability to travel offshore

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast