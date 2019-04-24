Latest Jobs – Mechanical Designer – Energy Jobline

You will join the:

EP Department; a significant aspect of the scientific work in EP involves the development and installation of detectors, their readout electronics, and the software to exploit them for physics.

ADO Group; is in charge of the coordination of all the engineering activities and, in charge of ATLAS Detector Operation during the run (http://atlas.cern/).

PO Section; is the ATLAS Project Office, which is in charge of the design, the integration, and the maintenance of the 3D CAD environment, the construction and the assembly activities for ATLAS Technical Coordination.

The EP-ADO-PO specializes in detector integration, installation and operation is facing new technical challenges for Long Shut-down: LS2 (2019-2020) and LS3 (2024-2026). During LS2 and LS3, ATLAS detector will be upgraded with new detector systems, which will require intensive field activities. To prepare this operation new tooling, new access structures, new detectors need to be developed, produced and installed. The candidate will cover design and drafting activities. He will also be in charge of writing installation procedures.

Functions

As a Mechanical Designer you will work in a dynamic and creative environment, applying leading edge technical solutions to the concept, design, construction and operation of complex, high precision particle detectors. You will participate in the integration and development of ATLAS upgrade program.

The functions include:

Design of mechanical system for various particle detector components, supporting structures, construction and installation tooling or access platforms;

Prepare 3D and 2D technical drawings for production, assembly and installation operations;

Prepare technical documentations required for installation operation and for technical meetings;

Perform mechanical systems integration, define geometrical volumes, control conformity and participate to reverse engineering activities;

Manage the CAD product lifecycle along the lifetime of the project;

Launch small market survey; procure materials, follow-up production and assembly operations.

Higher technical diploma in the field of mechanics or a related field.

Experience:

Demonstrated experience in design of mechanical systems and metallic supporting structures.

Proven experience with computer Aided Design tools and its associated Product Lifecycle management; experience working with CATIA V5 would be an advantage.

Proven experience of large mechanical system integration.

Experience in analytical structural pre-dimensioning would be an advantage.

Technical competencies:

Production of 2D drawings and 3D models with knowledge of ISO dimensioning and tolerancing

Design and construction of machines: clear understanding of kinematics in complex systems.

Drafting and writing of official documents like assembly procedures, assembly or production sequences and technical presentations for regular progress feedback to the management.

Design of lifting and handling equipment and knowledge of metallic structure design would be an advantage

Language skills:

Ability to draw up technical texts, to understand and to speak English in professional contexts.

Spoken and written French would be an advantage.

Eligibility and closing date:

Diversity has been an integral part of CERN’s mission since its foundation and is an established value of the Organization. Employing a diverse workforce is central to our success. We welcome applications from all Member States and Associate Member States. (https://home.cern/about/member-states)

This vacancy will be filled as soon as possible, and applications should normally reach us no later than 05.05.2019.

Employment Conditions

Contract type: Limited duration contract (5 years). Subject to certain conditions, holders of limited-duration contracts may apply for an indefinite position.

These functions require:

Work in Radiation Areas.

Interventions in underground installations.

Work during nights, Sundays and official holidays, when required by the needs of the Organization.

Job grade: 3-4

Job reference: EP-ADO-PO-2019-28-LD

Benchmark Job Title: Mechanical Technician

