Ariel and Lenor clean up their act on plastic waste

P&G brands Ariel and Lenor have committed to reducing plastic packaging use across Europe by 30% before 2025.

The parent company claims the amount of plastic saved by 2025 as a result of the initiative will be equivalent to a line of detergent bottles stretching the entire way around the earth.

In the UK, these reductions are expected to translate to 4,300 tonnes of plastic waste being avoided every year.

The firm has announced the first move will involve round tubs holding Ariel Pods being switched to bags, reducing required packaging by 75% per wash, with further reductions to be implemented in the near future.

P&G Fabric Care has also pledged to achieve full recyclability across all of its packaging by 2022.

Virginie Helias, Chief Sustainability Officer at P&G, said: “Our Ariel and Lenor brands are pioneering packaging reduction practices that will be critical to P&G achieving our commitment to reduce virgin plastics in packaging by 50% by 2030.”

