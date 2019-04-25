Octopus Energy to supply clean power for Lime’s electric bicycles

Octopus Energy has signed a deal to supply clean power for Lime’s electric bicycles in London.

The energy supplier will provide 100% renewable electricity to Lime warehouses around the city – this is where the company’s fleet of electric-assist hire bikes have their batteries recharged.

The companies say they hope the partnership will help to provide environmentally-friendly transport options for the city and in doing so, reduce its carbon footprint, tackle congestion and work to reduce the critical problem of air pollution.

Lime e-bikes currently boast a 48-hour battery life, which are regularly swapped over by a team of local staff.

Jaanaki Momaya, General Manager for Lime UK, said: “By partnering with Octopus Energy, we hope to encourage more businesses and Londoners to reduce their carbon footprint and transform London into a greener city and are delighted to offer a completely carbon neutral transport option for the bustling capital.”